More warmth and sunshine before rain returns Wednesday

We are looking at another fantastic forecast today.

Temperatures start in the mid 40s and we'll warm to 67 for a high this afternoon. The sky will be sunny and winds will be light from the west at 3 to 6 mph.

A few clouds move in tonight and temperatures cool to 43 degrees.

An area of low pressure is developing out to the west tomorrow and we'll still be in the "warm" sector of the system during the day. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky. Eventually, a cold front will move east and bring in scattered showers and storms from 5 to 10 p.m. Severe weather is not expected but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder.

Behind the front, colder air will move in on Thursday. The sky will be mostly cloudy with spotty, light showers from time to time. Highs will only be in the low 50s.

Friday is another colder outlook. Highs are only expected in the mid 40s! The sky will be mostly cloudy and we'll see a few sprinkles but we could also see some wet snowflakes mixing in at times.

The forecast for this weekend will be dry and partly cloudy. Sunday warms back to the low 50s. By the time the Bengals game begins, temperatures will only be in the low 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 45

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 67

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cool

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Evening showers

High: 64

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Spotty showers

Cloudy and cooling

Low: 44

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