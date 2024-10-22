More warm air and more sunshine

It's going to be another warm, mostly sunny day here in the Tri-State.
The morning starts with some river valley fog, especially on Cincinnati's southeast side. Otherwise, the sky is mostly clear with a low of 47 degrees.
We'll see a mostly sunny sky during the day as temperatures climb to 78 degrees.
A cold front is coming our way and the warmth we are seeing is a result of the southwest wind ahead of this boundary. Even tonight, it will be warmer with a low of 56 degrees.
Wednesday stays warm and partly cloudy as the cold front passes through the Tri-State. The wind doesn't shift until later in the afternoon, so it will be the following day that the cooler air will move in. Highs on Wednesday still top out at 78 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with a high of 65 degrees. While it's a big drop in temperatures, it's where highs should be this time of year.
MORNING RUSH
River valley fog
Mostly clear
Low: 47
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer again
High: 78
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 56
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Still warm
High: 78
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Temperatures tumble
Mostly clear
Low: 44
