More warm air and more sunshine

It's going to be another warm, mostly sunny day here in the Tri-State.

The morning starts with some river valley fog, especially on Cincinnati's southeast side. Otherwise, the sky is mostly clear with a low of 47 degrees.

We'll see a mostly sunny sky during the day as temperatures climb to 78 degrees.

A cold front is coming our way and the warmth we are seeing is a result of the southwest wind ahead of this boundary. Even tonight, it will be warmer with a low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday stays warm and partly cloudy as the cold front passes through the Tri-State. The wind doesn't shift until later in the afternoon, so it will be the following day that the cooler air will move in. Highs on Wednesday still top out at 78 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and much cooler with a high of 65 degrees. While it's a big drop in temperatures, it's where highs should be this time of year.

MORNING RUSH

River valley fog

Mostly clear

Low: 47

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer again

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 56

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy

Still warm

High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Temperatures tumble

Mostly clear

Low: 44

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========