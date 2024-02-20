More sunshine? Yes please!

There's nothing quite like winter sunshine. We had a gorgeous, sunny day on Monday and we are going to repeat that for Tuesday.

Temperatures start at 27 and warm to 53 this afternoon. It's a little bit warmer and with sunshine, it makes for a nice day to get outside. Winds will be light from the south.

Tonight is still clear and cool with a low of 34.

Clouds start to increase on Wednesday but never turning overcast during the daylight hours. We'll start the day mostly sunny and end up partly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees.

Rain is back starting Wednesday night and we'll likely see rounds of rain all day Thursday. This is an area of low pressure that will bring down temperatures a bit once it passes, but not for long. We are at 55 on Thursday, down to around 50 for Friday and Saturday and then right back to around 60 on Sunday!

WCPO Thursday rain is likely



MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 27

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Rain begins

Low: 46

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========