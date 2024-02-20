Watch Now
More sunshine? Yes please!

Temperatures warm more today
Posted at 3:24 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 03:30:32-05

There's nothing quite like winter sunshine. We had a gorgeous, sunny day on Monday and we are going to repeat that for Tuesday.

Temperatures start at 27 and warm to 53 this afternoon. It's a little bit warmer and with sunshine, it makes for a nice day to get outside. Winds will be light from the south.

Tonight is still clear and cool with a low of 34.

Clouds start to increase on Wednesday but never turning overcast during the daylight hours. We'll start the day mostly sunny and end up partly cloudy with a high of 59 degrees.

Rain is back starting Wednesday night and we'll likely see rounds of rain all day Thursday. This is an area of low pressure that will bring down temperatures a bit once it passes, but not for long. We are at 55 on Thursday, down to around 50 for Friday and Saturday and then right back to around 60 on Sunday!

Thursday rain is likely
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 27

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 53

TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Not as cold
Low: 34

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 59

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Cloudy sky
Rain begins
Low: 46

