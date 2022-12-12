Sunshine before the rain returns

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and feeling like the mid-30s with winds at 5-10 mph. We'll eventually see some much-needed sunshine! Highs only rise to the lower to mid-40s. We will stay dry today and tonight with lows falling below freezing.
Tuesday will be slightly warmer and will also stay dry. Highs will be right around seasonal in the mid-40s. Lows Tuesday night will only fall to the upper 30s. Clouds will increase as our next system moves in.
Our next best chance of rain arrives Wednesday. This is part of a system to the west that will make it here Wednesday. Snow has fallen in the western states. The South will see severe weather. For us, we can expect to see a decent amount of rain. Temperatures will take a dive on Friday. If we have any precipitation, we could see some snowflakes!
MONDAY
Mix of sun & clouds
Cooler
High: 44
MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 29
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry during the day
High: 46
TUESDAY NIGHT
Increasing clouds
Mild
Low: 38
