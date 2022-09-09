More sunshine today but rain is back for the weekend

We have a weekend full of outdoor events here in the Tri-State and rain will impact some of those events, so let's dive into the complete weekend forecast.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer as temperatures rise to the mid 80s. You'll start to notice a bit more humidity this evening but we'll stay dry for Friday night football games. Kick off temperature will be around 80 degrees.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Football

Saturday morning starts with a mostly cloudy sky and we'll turn overcast for the afternoon. Isolated showers will develop in the afternoon hours as well but this will be very hit or miss. It's possible that rain completely misses your town tomorrow. But for some, isolated rain will be on the radar after the noon hour and up through the evening hours. The UC Bearcats game at Nippert Stadium will be mostly cloudy with a kickoff temperature of 77 at 3:30 p.m. For FC Cincinnati, temperatures will be in the mid to low 70s at TQL Stadium with only a 20-30% rain chance.

Sunday is where the forecast story gets more interesting as moisture comes up from the south and west. These merging systems increase our rain chance significantly for Sunday afternoon and evening. Widely scattered showers and isolated storms will be on the radar for several hours. We'll warm to 77 Sunday. This rain could easily impact the Bengals game at Paycor Stadium.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Cool & refreshing

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 84

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

Warmer

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 78

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty rain chance

Overcast

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Isolated morning showers

Widely scattered afternoon showers and storms

High: 77

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========