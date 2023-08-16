More sunshine to enjoy Wednesday

Who's ready for a gorgeous day?
The sky is mostly clear and this could lead to some areas of fog developing as we start the day. As for temperatures, we'll start in the low 60s for a cooler morning.
The sky turns partly cloudy around midday as temperatures warm up. We should end up with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon. Humidity stays low so you won't notice it feeling sticky outside today. Clouds will also break up a bit more later in the afternoon.
Thursday's forecast warms up a bit more. Temperatures climb to the mid 80s for a more seasonal forecast. There's also a weak cold front passing later in the day and this could produce a few isolated showers. But it looks like the majority of the day is dry.
Heat builds for the weekend! We'll see highs in the low 90s starting on Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid to low 90s for several days next week. Humidity levels will also rise as we go through this heat wave, resulting in heat index values closer to 100 degrees by Monday.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Patchy fog possible
Low: 61
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 79
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 61
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
High: 84
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 61
