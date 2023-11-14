Watch Now
More sunshine to enjoy

Temperatures warming toward the weekend
Fall leaves 2022 Middletown, OH
Wendy Garrison
Posted at 3:08 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 03:10:18-05

Who's ready for more sunshine?

We've enjoyed a string of pleasant weather days and that isn't over for the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll see a sky filled with sunshine today. When it comes to temperatures, highs will be a little bit lower than Monday, coming in at 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 65. Thursday warms to 67 under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday is the next day where rain comes into the picture. A cold front will bring rain chances throughout the day and more cloud cover too. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s on Friday.

As for the coming weekend, seasonal highs in the mid 50s are expected with sunshine!

MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 36

TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Seasonal
Low: 34

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Above average
High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 39

