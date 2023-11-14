More sunshine to enjoy

Who's ready for more sunshine?

We've enjoyed a string of pleasant weather days and that isn't over for the Tri-State. Temperatures start in the mid 30s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll see a sky filled with sunshine today. When it comes to temperatures, highs will be a little bit lower than Monday, coming in at 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 65. Thursday warms to 67 under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday is the next day where rain comes into the picture. A cold front will bring rain chances throughout the day and more cloud cover too. Temperatures top out in the upper 50s on Friday.

As for the coming weekend, seasonal highs in the mid 50s are expected with sunshine!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Seasonal

Low: 34

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Above average

High: 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Mild

Low: 39

