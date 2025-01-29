More sunshine for Wednesday, but rain is back soon

We are in for another nice day in the Tri-State! But enjoy the sunshine now because rain is going to return tomorrow.

Wednesday starts with a mostly clear sky and we'll stay mostly sunny throughout the day thanks to high pressure. Temperatures start at 33 degrees and warm to the mid 40s. It's very similar to yesterday's forecast.

The sky is still clear tonight and we'll cool a bit more to the mid 20s.

Thursday is all about the return of rain and when it impacts your day. The morning will be dry and we'll actually start the day with sunshine. Clouds will move in by noon and it will turn overcast quickly. Rain starts by 4 p.m. for the majority of our area and rain will be likely throughout the evening drive. This will be a widespread shield of rain impacting all roads.

Rain is going to continue overnight, turning heavy at times. While the heaviest should move out before the morning rush on Friday, wet roads are to be expected.

Friday is interesting. The cold front doesn't come through until the afternoon so we'll warm to the mid to upper 50s before it passes our area. Rain chances are sporadic. It doesn't look like it will rain all day long but hit or miss chances cannot be ruled out with the cold front passing. But the heaviest and most impactful rain falls from 4 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Not too cold

Low: 33

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and mild

High: 45

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

A bit colder

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Clouds build

Rain likely after 4 p.m.

High: 48

THURSDAY NIGHT

Widespread rain likely

Heavy at times

Low: 39

