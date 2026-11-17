Who's ready for more sunshine?

High pressure will sit over the Ohio Valley today and this brings about a sunny forecast with seasonal temperatures. The only minor issue we are seeing in the forecast today is some river valley fog in the morning hours. Temperatures start around the freezing mark and warm to 55 degrees this afternoon.

The sky will be clear tonight and we'll cool to 35 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast will be sunny as well. High pressure is shifting to the east a bit, but this allows the wind to come in from the southeast, pushing up our temperatures a few more degrees. We'll warm to 62 degrees under a sunny sky.

The warm up isn't done this week! We'll see highs increasing to the mid 60s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Our next rain chance will come in on Sunday. A cold front will pass through our area that day, bringing scattered showers and more clouds. Behind this front, temperatures will cool early next week, back to around the 50 degree mark.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy fog

Chilly

Low: 33

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 55

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Sunny

Milder

High: 62

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Not as cold

Low: 37

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