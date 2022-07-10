We're off to a very comfortable start this morning. Dew points are mostly below 60, so we're feeling very good! Morning temperatures are starting in the low 60s with a clear sky. The mostly sunny conditions stick around with highs today in the low to mid 80s. This is pretty close to seasonal. Tonight, we'll see a few more clouds with lows in the mid 60s. We could see a few areas with overnight and early morning fog.

Monday will also see mostly clear skies but are a few more clouds are expected. Highs will climb above average with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Tuesday will also see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a small chance to see a few showers. None of these showers look to be severe. Wind gusts could get up to 20 mph. Lows Tuesday night fall to the mid 60s.

Wednesday to the end of the workweek will see near seasonal temperatures. Highs will fall to the mid 80s! By the weekend, temperatures are rising back to the upper 80s to low 90s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Near seasonal

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Patchy fog

Low: 65

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Warmer

High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 69

