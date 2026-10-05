More sunshine but a little less heat

We are in for days of sunshine!
A weak cold front passed through the Ohio Valley overnight and this is bringing back in a north wind and cooler temperatures. We'll cool to 51 Monday morning under a clear sky.
Sunshine is expected all day Monday. Temperatures warm to 68 degrees by 4 p.m. under a sunny sky and light north winds. It's another good day to have the windows open at home.
High pressure will take over for several days. This means cool, crisp mornings and sunny and mild afternoons. Tuesday morning starts around 44 degrees and warms to 70 degrees. Wednesday will turn a bit warmer, topping out at 78 degrees. Thursday is the same forecast: sunny and 78 degrees.
We aren't looking at rain chances until Sunday and even then, it's not a guaranteed rain chance. But moisture will be building from the Gulf of Mexico and it will at least bring back the chance for rain starting Sunday and continuing into next week.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool
Low: 51
MONDAY
Sunshine
Not as warm
High: 68
MONDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Chilly
Low: 44
TUESDAY
Sunshine
Seasonal
High: 70
TUESDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 48
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