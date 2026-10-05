More sunshine but a little less heat

We are in for days of sunshine!

A weak cold front passed through the Ohio Valley overnight and this is bringing back in a north wind and cooler temperatures. We'll cool to 51 Monday morning under a clear sky.

Sunshine is expected all day Monday. Temperatures warm to 68 degrees by 4 p.m. under a sunny sky and light north winds. It's another good day to have the windows open at home.

WCPO Monday night temperatures

High pressure will take over for several days. This means cool, crisp mornings and sunny and mild afternoons. Tuesday morning starts around 44 degrees and warms to 70 degrees. Wednesday will turn a bit warmer, topping out at 78 degrees. Thursday is the same forecast: sunny and 78 degrees.

We aren't looking at rain chances until Sunday and even then, it's not a guaranteed rain chance. But moisture will be building from the Gulf of Mexico and it will at least bring back the chance for rain starting Sunday and continuing into next week.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 51

MONDAY

Sunshine

Not as warm

High: 68

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 44

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Seasonal

High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool again

Low: 48

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