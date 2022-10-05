More sunshine and warmth today

Temperatures are cooling into the upper 30s again this morning and it's not out of the question to see a few areas of frost developing. This won't be a widespread problem.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures warm quickly under a mostly sunny sky and dry conditions. We'll top out at 73 this afternoon.

A cold front is moving into the Ohio Valley Thursday. This front will not have much moisture to work with so rain chances remain below 20% for the day. But we will get more clouds to develop during the day, turning our sky mostly cloudy. Temperatures are still mild, topping out in the mid 70s.

But Thursday's cold front will unleash much cooler air for the end of the week and the weekend ahead. We'll only warm to 60 on Friday under a partly cloudy sky and north wind at 10 mph.

Temperatures really drop to their lowest for Saturday and Sunday morning. That's when we'll see lows in the mid to upper 30s and yes, this means frost is possible too. If you have more sensitive plants that you want to keep alive, cover them up for both mornings.

Other than the chill, it will be a dry and mostly sunny weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday and 65 on Sunday.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool with patchy frost

Low: 43

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as cold

Low: 48

THURSDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 76

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 49

