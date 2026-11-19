Here we go again! Another ideal day in the Tri-State. But there is a change coming to the forecast this weekend as the next cold front moves into the Ohio Valley.

Friday starts with river valley fog and temperatures in the mid 30s. The sky will be mostly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to 65 degrees. Winds are light from the south.

The sky will be clear tonight and lows drop to 38 degrees. We'll likely see fog along the Ohio River again.

Friday looks fantastic. The sky will be sunny and the high rises to 67. Saturday is mostly sunny and again, a high of 67.

A cold front is headed our way on Sunday but it looks like rain is going to hold off until later in the afternoon, if not the evening hours. This means we'll still see a decent day as highs still warm to 65 degrees. Right now, the extended weather models are showing rain starting after 4 p.m. so I do think we'll get in a lot of dry time to get outside and get things done!

Showers move in for Sunday evening and Sunday night. Behind the front, cooler air will start moving in on Monday, the high comes in around 51 degrees. But cooler air will still be settling in behind it, leaving us with highs in the mid 40s ahead of Thanksgiving.

MORNING RUSH

River valley fog

Cool

Low: 36

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Mild again

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

River fog

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 67

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 41

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