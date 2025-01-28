More sunshine and warmer temps

It’s another day of sunshine here in the Tri-State, and this streak isn’t over yet. Wednesday should be mostly sunny, too.
When it comes to temperatures, there are noticeable improvements. Temperatures cooled to the upper 20s to start the day. We’ll warm to 37 degrees by noon and reach a high of 42 degrees today. With high pressure in place, the sky will remain mostly sunny.
Tonight, we’ll cool to 31 degrees under a mostly clear sky.
Wednesday will bring another mostly sunny day with a high of 45 degrees. The wind will shift to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
The next story is the arrival of rainfall. All the extended models now predict rain for us by the evening drive on Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday night and Friday morning, lingering into Friday’s daytime forecast as well. Highs on Friday will briefly reach the low 50s.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Not as cold
Low: 28
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit warmer
High: 42
TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 31
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit breezy
High: 45
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
A bit colder
Low: 26
