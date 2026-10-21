More sunshine and pleasant temperatures Wednesday

It's another ideal Fall forecast today!

We are starting the day with a clear sky and temperatures in the mid 40s. We'll warm up quickly, pushing to 61 by the noon hour and then up to 70 by 4 p.m. The sky will be sunny throughout the day as high pressure influences the Ohio Valley region.

The sky will be clear tonight and we'll cool to 45 degrees.

Thursday's forecast is a rinse and repeat outlook. Our high should come in around 68 degrees with a light northeast wind. Friday is also sunny with a high of 68 degrees.

At this point, there isn't any rain in the forecast for another week. In the meantime, expect daily highs in the upper 60s or low 70s and overnight temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Fall color is really starting to show up more and more this week. The latest report from Explore Fall puts our area into the "moderate color" category. The sunny, mild days and cool, clear nights are the perfect recipe for the leaves to continue turning the vibrant shades we enjoy in Fall.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 44

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Pleasant

High: 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 45

THURSDAY

Another sunny day

Low humidity

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Dry

Low: 46

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