More sunshine and pleasant temperatures

Big cold snap coming in 5 days
Jen Tucker
Posted at 3:29 AM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 03:29:59-05

Here we go with another gorgeous forecast in early November!

Temperatures start in the upper 40s this morning with few clouds and light winds. This could result in a little fog, but most of us won't see fog this morning. The sky stays mostly sunny during the day as temperatures rise to the mid 60s. It's a little cooler than Sunday but it's still comfortable!

We will cool a bit more tonight even as clouds start to increase. The low drops to 38 with a partly cloudy sky. But it's nothing out the ordinary for early November.

Speaking of November weather, we are going to get a perfectly normal day on Tuesday. The sky will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees. No rain is expected which is always good to see on Election Day!

Election Day Forecast
Election Day Forecast

Temperatures will warm nicely to finish the week with highs near the 70 degree mark on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Friday's forecast will bring the most cloud cover and maybe a slight rain chance.

But BIG changes are coming this weekend. We'll see highs slip into the mid to low 40s. Yep. It's gonna be a shock to the system!

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 48

MONDAY
Mostly sunny
Comfortable and mild
High: 66

MONDAY NIGHT
increasing clouds
Colder
Low: 38

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Cooler
High: 62

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 41

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

