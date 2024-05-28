More sunshine and not too hot

We are still looking at a drier stretch of weather but that doesn't mean we are totally in the clear! Thankfully any rain chances we'll see the next few days is brief and very light.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs warming into the mid 70s. It's just a touch below average for late May. You'll notice more clouds late in the day.
We'll see an isolated rain chance overnight, mainly in the northern half of the viewing area. Elsewhere, it's partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.
Wednesday will start partly cloudy and dry. We'll warm to 70 that afternoon as cloud build. It's in the afternoon that isolated showers will be possible. This rain won't add up to much or last long, but there will be hit or miss activity on the radar for a few hours.
High pressure moves in for Thursday and Friday, ensuring sunshine and a dry forecast. Highs will end up in the low 70s on Thursday and the mid 70s on Friday.
Isolated showers and storms should pass on Saturday afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
To partly cloudy
High: 75
TUESDAY NIGHT
Isolated showers
Mainly to the north
Low: 53
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 70
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Dry and mild
Low: 52
