More sunshine and milder air

Sunshine is back for one more day before we enter a string of cloudy stays. So soak up the sunshine while you can!

Temperatures start in the mid to low 20s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll stay mostly sunny throughout the day due to high pressure. Temperatures will bounce back nicely, returning to the upper 40s.

Clouds start to move in tonight and we'll get back to a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight's low dips to 28.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly cloudy if not overcast. Temperatures stay mild near the 50 degree mark.

It's late Friday night that we'll see some brief, spotty showers. But that wraps up early Saturday morning, Most of our Saturday forecast is mostly cloudy and dry with a high of 51. Sunday is also mostly cloudy and more or less dry with a high of 55. We can't rule out a few isolated showers that afternoon, but nothing that would give us a washout for the day.

The Christmas Day forecast still looks mild with scattered showers. We'll start at 44 and warm to 57!

