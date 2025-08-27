More sunshine and mild air to enjoy

Here we go with another fantastic forecast in the Tri-State.

Temperatures start in the low 50s under a clear sky. It's possible we could tie record low temperatures this morning. Cincinnati's record is 50 degrees set back in 1945.

The sky starts sunny but as we get into the afternoon hours, the sky will be mostly sunny with a high of 75 degrees. Wind will be coming in lightly from the northwest.

Thursday is nearly a rinse and repeat forecast. Temperatures warm to 77 and the sky will turn partly cloudy. A cold front is approaching the Ohio Valley late in the day and this is why clouds are increasing. But you won't see rain from this front. There should be some rain activity north of I-70 in the evening hours, but it falls apart as the front moves into our area.

Friday will be mostly sunny and ideal for our outdoor plans or for those hitting the road for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s on Friday. By the time we get into the evening hours, temperatures cool to the upper 60s for our football games and also the Reds game.

WCPO Friday night football

Labor Day weekend is still dry and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By the time fireworks start Sunday evening, temperatures will be in the upper 60s under a mostly clear sky.

WCPO Weekend Forecast

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 53

WEDNESDAY

Sunny to mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cool

Low: 55

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Mild

High: 77

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 57

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========