More sunshine and ideal temperatures

The forecast is looking downright beautiful this week, so get out there and enjoy it!

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 50s this morning under a mostly clear sky. We'll warm to 78 this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. The wind will be in lightly from the east.

Dry air holds tight again on Tuesday. We'll start the day at 55 and warm to 82. The sky will again be mostly sunny and no rain is expected.

A weak cold front will pass through the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. Currently, it doesn't look like it will do much when it comes to rain. The sky turns partly cloudy for the day and the high still stays warm in the low 80s.

Temperatures will cool a bit behind the cold front. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid to low 70s with a partly cloudy sky and breezy northeast wind at 10 to15 mph.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Refreshing

Low: 58

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

A bit warmer

High: 78

MONDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 55

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer and dry

High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Dry

Low: 57

