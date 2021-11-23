More sunshine and great travel weather

Who's ready for more sunshine today?

High pressure is sitting over the Ohio Valley and this means another sunny and cool day for us. Temperatures start in the low 20s and warm to 43 this afternoon. Winds will be light from the west at 3 to 5 mph.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight so this allows temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be a big travel day for the area and the local and regional forecast is looking pretty good. Locally, temperatures start in the upper 20s and warm to 52 degrees. Clouds will slowly start to move in during the day as winds increase from the southwest at 10 mph. If you are heading west into Indiana and Illinois Wednesday evening, you'll run into rain showers.

That rain to the west Wednesday night will move into the Tri-State on Thanksgiving morning. This will be a slow, steady rain that will last several hours. Rain will still be around into the early afternoon hours as temperatures warm to 47.

Colder air spills in behind Thursday's cold front, leaving highs in the mid to upper 30s on Friday. The forecast will be dry and partly cloudy.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Chilly

Low: 23

TUESDAY

Sunshine

Cool

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Cold again

Low: 28

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Turning overcast

Isolated rain chance

Low: 41

