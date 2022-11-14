More sun to see today before another wintry mix

We are looking at another cold day here in the Tri-State but it's the warmest we'll see all week.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 20s this morning under a partly cloudy sky. We'll warm to 44 this afternoon with mostly sunny conditions. It's a dry day but it is still 10 degrees below normal.

A low pressure system will pass to our south on Tuesday and this results in a chance for rain and snow across the Tri-State.

It looks like precipitation chances will begin well before sunrise with a wintry mix starting between 3 to 5 a.m. For the main morning drive, some locations will see rain, others to the north will see some snowfall. With so much cold air in place the last few days, pavement temperatures have continued to cool, especially on elevated roads like bridges and overpasses. It's possible that with Tuesday's precipitation that we could see some slick spots developing for the morning drive. Tune in first thing Tuesday morning for the latest on the radar and travel conditions on Good Morning Tri-State.

WCPO 5 AM Tuesday Radar



WCPO 10 AM Tuesday Radar



WCPO Noon Radar Tuesday



The chance for a wintry mix continues into the afternoon hours as temperatures rise to 40 degrees. We could see some isolated reports of 1/2" of snow. Some will see a dusting of snow but others may get nothing to accumulate at all as rain is the primary type of precipitation. Especially south of the Ohio River, little to no snow is expected for you as rain should be your primary form of precipitation.

Winds will setup to the west/northwest on Wednesday and Thursday and this could results in flurries or a few isolated snow showers passing during the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

MONDAY

Partly sunny to mostly sunny

Still well below normal

High: 44

MONDAY NIGHT

Turning overcast

Wintry mix begins

Low: 31

TUESDAY

Wintry mix especially in the morning hours

Some slick spots possible

High: 40

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chilly

Low: 32

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

