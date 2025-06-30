More storms today, but relief is coming

A mild morning with temperatures in the low 70s. But get ready for another warm and humid day, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.
Rain chances will come in waves. A few showers are possible during the morning commute, with more widely scattered activity this afternoon. A line of showers and storms could form by early evening. The risk of severe weather is low today, but it's not zero.
A stronger round of storms is possible in the afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and isolated flooding will be the main threats.
After a few lingering showers Tuesday morning, we finally catch a break. Expect highs in the mid-80s and lower humidity to close out the week.
MONDAY RUSH
Showers early
Very mild
Low: 72
MONDAY
Cold front arrives late
Low severe storm risk
High: 88
TUESDAY
AM Rain chances
PM clearing, less humid
High: 86
