More storms that could turn severe today

Who's ready for heat, humidity and scattered storms again? It's a repeat forecast today but potentially a little more "punch" in the afternoon with our storm activity.
Storms are passing to the northeast this morning and it looks like this activity should miss most of our area. So out the door, it's all about the warm and very muggy air. Temperatures start in the mid 70s and warm to 92 this afternoon. Due to the oppressive level of humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for another afternoon. This will be in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. as the heat index ranges from 99-102 degrees.
The other big part of today's weather story is the storm chance. The Storm Prediction Center once again has our region in a "slight risk" of severe storms. Our severe weather concerns will again be large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours.
Storms should start to pop around 1-2 p.m. and be sporadic on the radar once again. Storms should move east/southeast after they develop. Storm activity will diminish as we get closer to sunset.
We are going to repeat this forecast again on Thursday and Friday with slightly lower levels of heat on each day. Thursday's high comes in at 88 and Friday at 87.
The weekend brings a brief break from storms, heat and humidity. Storms should move south of the region on Saturday morning, leaving us dry and cooler with a high of only 81. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and more pleasant with a high of 84 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Warm and very muggy
Mostly cloudy
Low: 75
WEDNESDAY
Hot & Humid
Scattered afternoon storms, some stronger
High: 92
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Isolated rain chance
Warm and very muggy
Low: 72
THURSDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Still very muggy
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
A few showers
Muggy, partly cloudy
Low: 72
