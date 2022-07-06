More storms that could turn severe today

Who's ready for heat, humidity and scattered storms again? It's a repeat forecast today but potentially a little more "punch" in the afternoon with our storm activity.

Storms are passing to the northeast this morning and it looks like this activity should miss most of our area. So out the door, it's all about the warm and very muggy air. Temperatures start in the mid 70s and warm to 92 this afternoon. Due to the oppressive level of humidity, a heat advisory has been issued for another afternoon. This will be in effect from 1 to 9 p.m. as the heat index ranges from 99-102 degrees.

The other big part of today's weather story is the storm chance. The Storm Prediction Center once again has our region in a "slight risk" of severe storms. Our severe weather concerns will again be large hail, damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday SPC Outlook



Storms should start to pop around 1-2 p.m. and be sporadic on the radar once again. Storms should move east/southeast after they develop. Storm activity will diminish as we get closer to sunset.

We are going to repeat this forecast again on Thursday and Friday with slightly lower levels of heat on each day. Thursday's high comes in at 88 and Friday at 87.

Jennifer Ketchmark Stormy setup again on Thursday



The weekend brings a brief break from storms, heat and humidity. Storms should move south of the region on Saturday morning, leaving us dry and cooler with a high of only 81. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and more pleasant with a high of 84 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Warm and very muggy

Mostly cloudy

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Hot & Humid

Scattered afternoon storms, some stronger

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain chance

Warm and very muggy

Low: 72

THURSDAY

Scattered showers and storms

Still very muggy

High: 88

THURSDAY NIGHT

A few showers

Muggy, partly cloudy

Low: 72

