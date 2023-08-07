Watch Now
More storms possible today, strongest to the east

What time the next round of storms develops
Posted at 3:20 AM, Aug 07, 2023
Low pressure will move through the area today giving us additional chances for showers and storms, potentially a few stronger storms.

A cluster of storms passed in the overnight hours, producing a brief lightning show and some decent downpours. But in the wake of that line of storms, we'll see a few more spotty showers and storms to start the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. We'll see a minor window of dry weather potentially between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It looks like we'll see new storm development by 10 to 11 a.m. Then for the rest of the afternoon, scattered thunderstorms will be possible, strongest east of Cincinnati. This is where we are in a "slight risk" for severe storms. Today it looks like damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible. Today's high reaches 80 degrees.

SPC Outlook Monday
SPC Outlook Monday

The cold front exits and we'll dry out tonight and cool to 63 degrees.

Tuesday looks like a lovely forecast with a high of 83 and a mostly sunny sky. Humidity levels will be lower as well.

The bulk of the day on Wednesday will also be dry. It's late in the evening and overnight that the next round of showers and storms is possible. Wednesday we'll warm to 85 under a partly cloudy sky. It's a day you can still make outdoor plans, just know rain will be a late day possibility.

Storms are likely on Thursday as the next round of low pressure moves through our area.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Rain chance
Low: 68

MONDAY
Scattered showers and storms
Strongest storms to the east
High: 80

MONDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Milder
Low: 63

TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 83

TUESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 65

