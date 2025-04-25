More storms for Friday, plus your weekend outlook

Showers and storms are the primary focus of our Friday forecast. But there is still good news for the weekend, as both days look dry!
We'll see an isolated rain chance this morning as you head out the door. Most of us will start the day with an overcast sky. Temperatures are in the mid to low 60s, and it's noticeably muggy outside.
Showers and storms will increase in coverage by late morning and definitely as we approach noon. Showers and storms are likely for the rest of the afternoon and evening. While severe weather isn't expected, we'll see downpours and lightning. Temperatures warm to the low 70s today.
Clouds will hang around tonight, and temperatures will be cool to 53 degrees. It will dry out.
Saturday's forecast is still expected to be dry. There will be a lot of morning cloud cover, but in the afternoon, clouds will decrease to reveal more sunshine for the late afternoon hours. Temperatures will only top out at 62 to 65 degrees.
Sunday looks gorgeous! We'll start at 43 and warm to nearly 70 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.
MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers and storms
Mostly cloudy
Low: 62
FRIDAY
Showers and storms likely
Overcast
High: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT
Rain ends
Staying cloudy
Low: 53
SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
To partly cloudy
High: 65
SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cooler
Low: 43
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 70
