More storm chances today

Warm and muggy conditions lead to another chance for storms today
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 3:43 AM, Jul 05, 2024

Today will be another very muggy, warm and potentially stormy day. As we start off the day we are looking at the potential for some fog but nothing widespread.

As we move into the second part of the morning, a line of showers and storms starts moving in. There is another marginal risk for severe weather as well. The best chance will be east of the I-75 corridor. Wind gusts would be the biggest issue we could see. There is another chance as we move into the afternoon and evening with the passing of the cold front. Our highs will be into the mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be much nicer all thanks to that cold front! Humidity will be much lower with mostly sunny skies. It will technically be cooler than normal as our high will only reach 83°. Sunday should be very nice as well. Expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity to continue. The temperature should be right around normal at 86°.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy Fog
Warm
Temp: 70

TODAY
Storms likely during middle of day
Slight evening storm chance
High: 86

TONIGHT
Decreasing Clouds
Cooler
Low: 65

SATURDAY
Sunny
Less Humid
High: 86

