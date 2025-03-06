More snow chances the next few days

Few flurries possible this morning but overall the majority of the precip is moving out. Most areas will have a light dustin gon their cars when they head outside.
Cloudy and cold to start as we are around 30° with windy conditions continuing as well.
Good news is, we get a lot of sunshine in the afternoon with temps staying in the low to mid 40s for highs. Still breezy most of the day as well.
Another shot of some light snow overnight but similar to this morning, won't be an issue.
Same thing on Saturday morning as well. Overall, the weekend looks good. Temps in the upper 40s and sunny on Saturday. We will be in the mid 50s and sunny on Sunday.
THIS MORNING
Flurries
Colder
Low: 28
TODAY
Early clouds, chance flurries
Becoming mostly sunny
High: 44
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear early
Clouding up overnight
Low: 31
TOMORROW
Another wintry mix possible early
Rain chances
High: 51
