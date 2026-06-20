More showers and storms possible for Fathers Day

It will be cool and comfortable this morning as we wake up around 60° with low humidity.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 across the Tri-State. Most of us stay dry, but a few isolated showers will pop up by the end of the afternoon.

We'll keep a small chance for rain into Sunday morning to start Father's Day, but plan on a lot of dry time in the afternoon to celebrate dad outside. Highs will be in the low 80s. By late afternoon and into the evening, our next batch of widespread showers and storms will move into the Tri-State from the west. A few of these storms could be strong to severe. The rain will also be heavy enough at times to bring more areas of flash flooding.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday, which is only a 1 of 5 on the severe weather threat scale.

The showers and storms will continue into Monday morning, but the second half of the day looks much drier with upper 70s.

The upper 70s continue Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. We have a better chance of hitting 80 in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

A weak cold front will bring a small chance for rain late Wednesday and into early Thursday, and it drops us back down into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

The low 80s return into the following weekend.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Comfy

Low: 58

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon rain

High: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated rain

Low: 60

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Rain and storms late

High: 82

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