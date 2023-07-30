More seasonable temperatures return

Clearing skies and the higher humidity means that we will see the potential for some patchy fog this morning. But you will notice it's not quite as warm when you walk out the door.
Even though we will be "cooler" going forward, today will stay on the hotter side, with temperatures into the mid 80s. That is just about average for us this time of year. The good news is that after a humid start to the day, we should see a break in the humidity during the afternoon and evening with the winds from the northwest. That will lead to a stellar night and start to Monday.
Monday and Tuesday look incredibly nice, with temperatures into the low 60s, maybe even upper 50s, to start off. This will be because of the lower humidity which will be a nice reprieve. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler as well, staying into the low 80s for much of the week. We should stay dry too, at least until Thursday.
THIS MORNING
Mostly clear to partly cloudy
Still warm and muggy
Low: 68
TODAY
Mostly sunny
Not as hot or as humid
High: 86
TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Much cooler
Low: 62
TOMORROW
Mostly sunny
Comfy
High: 84
