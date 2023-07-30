More seasonable temperatures return

Clearing skies and the higher humidity means that we will see the potential for some patchy fog this morning. But you will notice it's not quite as warm when you walk out the door.

Even though we will be "cooler" going forward, today will stay on the hotter side, with temperatures into the mid 80s. That is just about average for us this time of year. The good news is that after a humid start to the day, we should see a break in the humidity during the afternoon and evening with the winds from the northwest. That will lead to a stellar night and start to Monday.

Monday and Tuesday look incredibly nice, with temperatures into the low 60s, maybe even upper 50s, to start off. This will be because of the lower humidity which will be a nice reprieve. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler as well, staying into the low 80s for much of the week. We should stay dry too, at least until Thursday.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear to partly cloudy

Still warm and muggy

Low: 68

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Not as hot or as humid

High: 86

TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Much cooler

Low: 62

TOMORROW

Mostly sunny

Comfy

High: 84

