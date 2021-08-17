More scattered showers and storms today

It's a cloudy start to our Tuesday forecast with lows in the upper 60s. We shouldn't see as much rain on the radar before 8 a.m. today but chances pick up from there. Widely scattered showers and a few storms will then be possible for the majority of the day with highs near 80. Like yesterday, severe weather is not expected but localized heavy rain is something we could see.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday bring repeat performances in the forecast. Each day will have spotty rain activity with highs that rise to the mid 80s.
Rain chances decrease a bit for the weekend ahead but I can't completely rule out isolated showers from time to time. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s for seasonal weather in mid August.
MORNING RUSH
Cloudy
A few showers
Low: 68
TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy
Scattered showers and storms
High: 80
TUESDAY NIGHT
Slight chance
Cloudy
Low: 69
WEDNESDAY
Spotty showers
A few storms
High: 83
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Slight chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 69