More scattered showers and storms today

It's a cloudy start to our Tuesday forecast with lows in the upper 60s. We shouldn't see as much rain on the radar before 8 a.m. today but chances pick up from there. Widely scattered showers and a few storms will then be possible for the majority of the day with highs near 80. Like yesterday, severe weather is not expected but localized heavy rain is something we could see.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday bring repeat performances in the forecast. Each day will have spotty rain activity with highs that rise to the mid 80s.

Rain chances decrease a bit for the weekend ahead but I can't completely rule out isolated showers from time to time. Temperatures stay in the mid 80s for seasonal weather in mid August.

MORNING RUSH

Cloudy

A few showers

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Cloudy

Low: 69

WEDNESDAY

Spotty showers

A few storms

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 69

Sign up for severe weather email alerts