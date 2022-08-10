More rounds of rain likely today

A slow moving cold front is still positioned over the Tri-State so we are once again watching out for rain today and the potential for flooding in some locations too.

An areal flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m.

Wednesday starts with a partly cloudy sky and very little rain on the radar. It's not out of the question to see a stray shower develop with the cold front overhead, but many of us will get to work with no rain and no weather related issues today. Temperatures start in the low 70s and warm to around 80 today.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and up through this evening. Severe weather is not expected. Areas of heavy rain to the south is the main concern if we were to have issues later. Pockets of 1-2" of rain cannot be ruled out. August now sits at the 8th wettest on record in Cincinnati with 6.25" of rain in the first 9 days of the month.

We'll dry out tonight as clouds decrease and temperatures cool to the mid 60s.

Thursday's forecast will be mostly sunny and not as humid. Temperatures stay on the warm side around 85 for a high that afternoon. There is technically another weak cold front passing through the Ohio Valley on Thursday night and it could produce a quick, light rain shower. But this is mainly a late evening/overnight chance.

The Canadian cold front will open the door to pleasant air to end the week and throughout the weekend. Friday will be sunny with a high of 79 and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 80.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 71

WEDNESDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

Heaviest rain to the south

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds decrease

Humidity drops

Low: 65

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as sticky

High: 85

THURSDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

