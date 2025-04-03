More rounds of rain and storms today

The threat of severe weather has exited the Tri-State, but our weather-related concerns are not over in the days ahead. We could still see a few strong to severe storms in the next few days, and we'll continue to see rounds of heavy rainfall.

Thursday morning starts with more rainfall and isolated storms. Rain will be nearly widespread up through 7 a.m. and then shift into northern Kentucky and southern Ohio for the rest of the morning. The cold front stalls over the Tri-State will be a focal point for new rounds of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. It's possible that we could see a few strong to severe storms, but that threat is only to the south. This would be for damaging wind gusts and large hail.

WCPO Thursday Severe Weather Risk



Rounds of rain will continue on Friday, too. This chance will be around all day, and sometimes, a few stronger storms are possible. The SPC outlook has our entire area at a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow.

WCPO Friday Severe Weather Outlook



Our FLOOD WATCH continues through the weekend and is set to expire Sunday morning. All said and done, we could be looking at rainfall totals from 4-8 inches. Below, you can see the rainfall estimates through Saturday morning.

WCPO Flood Watch



WCPO Rainfall estimates through Saturday morning



MORNING RUSH

Showers continue

Heavy rain at times

Low: 63

THURSDAY

Rounds of showers and storms

A few stronger afternoon storms

High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT

Rounds of rain

A few storms

Low: 53

FRIDAY

Showers and storms likely

A few stronger storms are possible

High: 63

FRIDAY NIGHT

Rain continues

Isolated storms

Low: 60

