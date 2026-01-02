More rays of sunshine, but staying chilly

We are looking at a bit of a change in the forecast today, and that comes in our sky. After a few overcast days, we are finally going to see more sunshine in the sky.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s. We'll see partly cloudy conditions throughout the day as temperatures rise to 37 degrees. Winds are light from the northwest and no precipitation is expected.

WCPO Friday forecast

Saturday will be a bit more cloudy again. Clouds are moving in Friday night and those should hang around until Saturday afternoon. Temperatures start around 25 Saturday morning and warm to 35 in the afternoon hours. For the start of January, it's a bit below normal. Average highs should be closer to 40 degrees.

WCPO Weekend Forecast

So when's the next noteworthy weather day? If you are a fan of milder weather, check out Monday's forecast. We'll warm to 48 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer conditions will continue to influence the forecast next week. Highs will end up in the mid 50s for several days. Rainfall is back on Thursday and Friday as well.

WCPO Warmer weather next week

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Dry

Low: 27

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Near normal temps

High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy

A bit cooler

High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Colder

Low: 23

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal

High: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

