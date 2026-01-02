Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

More rays of sunshine, but staying chilly

Several dry days in a row
WCPO
Posted
and last updated

We are looking at a bit of a change in the forecast today, and that comes in our sky. After a few overcast days, we are finally going to see more sunshine in the sky.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures cooling into the upper 20s. We'll see partly cloudy conditions throughout the day as temperatures rise to 37 degrees. Winds are light from the northwest and no precipitation is expected.

Friday forecast
Saturday will be a bit more cloudy again. Clouds are moving in Friday night and those should hang around until Saturday afternoon. Temperatures start around 25 Saturday morning and warm to 35 in the afternoon hours. For the start of January, it's a bit below normal. Average highs should be closer to 40 degrees.

Weekend Forecast
So when's the next noteworthy weather day? If you are a fan of milder weather, check out Monday's forecast. We'll warm to 48 degrees under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer conditions will continue to influence the forecast next week. Highs will end up in the mid 50s for several days. Rainfall is back on Thursday and Friday as well.

Warmer weather next week
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Dry
Low: 27

FRIDAY
Partly cloudy
Near normal temps
High: 37

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 25

SATURDAY
Mostly cloudy
A bit cooler
High: 35

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Colder
Low: 23

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Seasonal
High: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

