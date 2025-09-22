More rainfall for the first day of Fall!

We are looking at day 2 of rain chances, and this is a 5-day total stretch where we'll see shower and thunderstorm chances. And we need it!

Sunday brought isolated showers and storms. It was feast or famine when it came to rainfall totals. Many locations stayed dry or only received trace amounts of rainfall. Whereas a few saw torrential downpours! Here's a look at the radar estimated totals.

WCPO Rain totals from Sunday

So, who will see rain today? Hopefully everyone! Scattered showers and storms are expected to start developing between 8 and 10 a.m. Then, for the rest of the day, hit-or-miss activity will continue in our area. The chance for rain should increase in coverage this afternoon, with more rumbles of thunder too. Highs will end up in the mid, maybe the upper 70s. The more it rains, the lower the high will end up.

WCPO 9 a.m. rain potential

WCPO Afternoon rain chance

Also today, the Storm Prediction Center has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms. This is due to the gusty wind potential. We could see rainfall amounts from as little as .10" or up to 1.00" total! It just depends on where the downpours develop.

WCPO SPC Outlook Monday

Would you like more rain? The answer should be yes, and it's coming Tuesday! This will be another day where isolated shower chances are around for the morning hours and then scattered showers will be on the radar in the afternoon. This won't be as much rain as we see Monday, but it's rain nonetheless.

Wednesday and Thursday also bring spotty rain chances before drying out on Friday. After that, we'll enter another dry stretch.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated showers

Low: 67

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

A few showers

Low: 63

TUESDAY

More rounds of showers and storms

Mostly cloudy, muggy

High: 79

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Chance for rain

Low: 64

