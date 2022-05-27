More rain today with cooler temperatures

The holiday weekend is about to start but we are once again dealing with rain in the Tri-State. But here's the good news, this rain doesn't make it past today!

The morning starts with an overcast sky and a few showers on the radar. We'll see hit or miss light showers moving through the area all morning. Temperatures start in the low 60s and warm to 69 this afternoon. It's cooler, cloudy and rainy for sure. As for this afternoon, scattered showers will continue to pass through the area along with a few rumbles of thunder. Severe weather is not expected today.

Saturday's forecast is downright fantastic. We'll see comfortable temperatures throughout the day. We'll start in the mid 50s and warm to the mid 70s. Plus, rain is NOT in the picture. The sky will be partly sunny to mostly sunny.

Heat continues to build over the rest of the weekend. Temperatures warm to 83 on Sunday and up to 88 on Memorial Day. Both days will be mostly sunny and dry!

And we could use a stretch of warmer, dry days to help dry out the soil. It looks like rain chances will hold off until late Wednesday next week. For the month of May, we now have 8.83" total, putting us as the 6th wettest May on record for Cincinnati!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

A few showers

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Scattered showers

Isolated rumbles of thunder

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Turning partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 56

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy to

Mostly sunny

High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 83

