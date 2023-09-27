More rain today, when we could see a few stronger storms

Rain finally returned to the Tri-State and we had some spots in northern Kentucky that picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain Tuesday evening and overnight. This was much needed precipitation!

We'll see more rounds of showers and storms today as low pressure slowly moves through the Ohio Valley. The morning coverage of rain on the radar should be isolated. The sky will be mostly cloudy to overcast otherwise with temperatures in the low 60s.

We'll see hit or miss showers and storms throughout the day. The SPC has our area in a "marginal risk" for severe storms today. We can't rule out an isolated strong to severe storm with the activity that passes this morning. The same can be said with what develops again in the early afternoon. Additional showers and storms should fire up late in the afternoon and early evening as well, bringing that low end severe weather threat too.

Showers will continue overnight as we cool to 61.

Thursday will be a dreary, seasonal day with highs in the mid 70s. We'll still see some rain activity but it will be much more isolated and light. While there's a small chance for rain for most of the daylight hours, the amount of time you'll deal with rain should be pretty limited. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy.

Temperatures warm back to the low 80s to end the week and into the weekend with plenty of sunshine returning too.

MORNING RUSH

Scattered showers

Isolated storms

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers

A few stronger afternoon storms

High: 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered showers continue

Isolated storms

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty, light rain

High: 75

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 60

