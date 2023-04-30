More rain to wrap up the weekend

After a rainy evening and overnight, we are still seeing a few scattered showers early this morning. While there will be some light showers in the area the rest of the morning, the best rain chances will be into the afternoon. Today will be much cooler as well, only climbing towards 56°.
The afternoon showers today will bring the potential for a few isolated storms as well. However, these should be hit or miss. Winds will be breezy, gusting from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
Even colder air is on tap for tomorrow with highs struggling to make the 50s and more scattered showers. Winds on Monday will still be strong at 25 to 30 mph, and gusts as strong at 40 mph. Those will also lead to a wind chill into the low 30s. Highs on Monday will likely stay below 50°.
While there is a slight chance at a shower or two on Tuesday, that is the day we start to dry out. From there we will warm up a bit and clear up with sunshine and the 60s for the end of the week.
EARLY LOOK AT THE PIG: An early look at next weekend shows dry weather and temperatures into the 60s! Looking good for the Flying Pig Marathon early on!
THIS MORNING
Scattered showers
Seasonable
Temps: 44
THIS AFTERNOON
Spotty showers
Isolated storms
High: 56
SUNDAY NIGHT
More showers
Staying cloudy & cool
Low: 41
MONDAY
More showers
Much Cooler
High: 46
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports