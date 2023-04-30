More rain to wrap up the weekend

After a rainy evening and overnight, we are still seeing a few scattered showers early this morning. While there will be some light showers in the area the rest of the morning, the best rain chances will be into the afternoon. Today will be much cooler as well, only climbing towards 56°.

The afternoon showers today will bring the potential for a few isolated storms as well. However, these should be hit or miss. Winds will be breezy, gusting from the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.

Even colder air is on tap for tomorrow with highs struggling to make the 50s and more scattered showers. Winds on Monday will still be strong at 25 to 30 mph, and gusts as strong at 40 mph. Those will also lead to a wind chill into the low 30s. Highs on Monday will likely stay below 50°.

While there is a slight chance at a shower or two on Tuesday, that is the day we start to dry out. From there we will warm up a bit and clear up with sunshine and the 60s for the end of the week.

EARLY LOOK AT THE PIG: An early look at next weekend shows dry weather and temperatures into the 60s! Looking good for the Flying Pig Marathon early on!

THIS MORNING

Scattered showers

Seasonable

Temps: 44

THIS AFTERNOON

Spotty showers

Isolated storms

High: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT

More showers

Staying cloudy & cool

Low: 41

MONDAY

More showers

Much Cooler

High: 46

