More rain to time out in the days ahead

It's been a week of daily rain chances and that streak isn't over yet. We'll still see hit or miss rain chances through Tuesday.

Spotty, light rain chances will be around on Friday as the sky stays overcast to mostly cloudy. This also keeps the temperature on the cool side with highs in the mid 70s. But I don't expect it to be raining in your town all day long. This rain activity will be spotty and light this morning. We might end up with an isolated downpour this afternoon accompanied with a rumble of thunder but again, it will be isolated.

When it comes to the weekend, we are not in the clear when it comes to rain. But, if you had to pick a day for outdoor plans, Saturday is probably the better option.

Saturday's forecast will be partly cloudy with warmer highs in the mid 80s. It will also be a bit sticky outside. In the peak heat of the afternoon, isolated showers and storms will pop up for a few hours. But "isolated" is the key word here. A lot of locations could go through Saturday without any rain.

Sunday's forecast got a lot more interesting in the last 24 hours. We were hoping for a nearly dry day with showers moving in late in the day but it appears the next area of low pressure has sped up. We could start the day with some spotty showers and storms. Then as temperatures warm to the upper 80s in the afternoon, more energy would build and additional showers and storms would move through and continue overnight. It's also possible that we could see strong to severe storms. So keep checking back as this forecast comes more into focus.

MORNING RUSH

Overcast

Spotty, light rain

Low: 63

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Spotty showers, isolated storms

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 63

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Muggy

Low: 65

SUNDAY

Spotty showers and storms

Strong to severe storms possible

High: 89

