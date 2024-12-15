More rain on the way

It was a rainy one overnight as the entire area was soaked for several hours.

We will continue to see the steady rain through sunrise. Once we move later in the morning we dry out for the most part today. There's chances for off and on light rain through the day but most will stay dry.

We aren't done with the rain though. A front moves through tomorrow that will bring another round of soaking rain for us. Along with this front it will be quite windy with gusts close to 30mph at times. It's possible we could pick up another inch of rain for a few areas.

We look to dry out and see a nice day on Tuesday before more rain on Wednesday thanks to another front that will drop temperatures later in the week.

THIS MORNING

Rain

Drying out

Low: 40

TODAY

Cloudy

Off and on rain

High: 52

TONIGHT

Drizzle

Warm

Low: 50

MONDAY

Rain/Wind

Warm

High: 58

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========