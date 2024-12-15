More rain on the way

It was a rainy one overnight as the entire area was soaked for several hours.
We will continue to see the steady rain through sunrise. Once we move later in the morning we dry out for the most part today. There's chances for off and on light rain through the day but most will stay dry.
We aren't done with the rain though. A front moves through tomorrow that will bring another round of soaking rain for us. Along with this front it will be quite windy with gusts close to 30mph at times. It's possible we could pick up another inch of rain for a few areas.
We look to dry out and see a nice day on Tuesday before more rain on Wednesday thanks to another front that will drop temperatures later in the week.
THIS MORNING
Rain
Drying out
Low: 40
TODAY
Cloudy
Off and on rain
High: 52
TONIGHT
Drizzle
Warm
Low: 50
MONDAY
Rain/Wind
Warm
High: 58
