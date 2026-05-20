Storms on the move early this morning, heavy rain expected

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be the theme of our forecast for several days to come and this will impact the holiday weekend ahead.

While storm timing is easy to pin down for the next two to three days, the timing for weekend storms will come into focus soon, so keep check back in for the latest on timing for weekend storms.

Our Wednesday forecast is going to be dreary, with rounds of rainfall. Scattered showers and storms will be around for the morning hours. Otherwise, the sky is cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll barely warm today, ending up around 71 degrees. Additional showers and a few storms will continue to impact our area this afternoon and this evening. Severe storms are not expected today but we could see downpours.

WCPO Rain by 10 a.m.

WCPO Rain at 5 p.m.

Thursday is the one relatively dry day in the extended forecast. Temperatures start at 51 degrees and warm to 68 under a mostly cloudy sky. We should stay dry Thursday night as well.

Friday's forecast is the starting point for many this Memorial Day weekend and the forecast looks like a washout! We'll see waves of showers and storms possible from the morning to the late evening hours. Temperatures will top out around 73 degrees. Heavy rain is again possible and isolated flooding will have to be watched out for.

Spotty showers and storms will be in the forecast on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day. The best chance for rain currently shows up in the afternoon hours, along with peak daytime heating. But we'll have a better idea of the dry windows and raining times over the next 24-48 hours.

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Mostly cloudy and muggy

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Widely scattered showers

A few storms

High: 71

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Cooler

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Dry and pleasant

High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

Low: 55

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