More rain for the weekend

We are starting off this morning in the 50 degree range. That is 10 degrees above our average HIGH. Rain chances for today took a big turn yesterday. Not looking nearly as wet for the majority of the day. However, the chance for hit and miss showers is still there for most of the afternoon/evening. So for Bengals fans, maybe bring the poncho just in case, but it certainly isn't looking like a washout. Kickoff temp is way above average at 60°.

Heavy rain moves in tonight and into our Sunday morning. This is more than likely going to be widespread heavy rain that lasts for a few hours. When you wake up tomorrow a lot of the rain is out of here but not all of it. We still have rain chances the entire day and maybe even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Our high tomorrow will be near 60.

Monday looks nice with some sunshine and hitting 50. Tuesday our next front moves in that brings rain followed by very cold air to ring in 2025.

TODAY

Much warmer

PM rain chances

High: 60

TONIGHT

Rain

Heavy at times

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Rain

Warm

High: 59

