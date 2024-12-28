More rain for the weekend

We are starting off this morning in the 50 degree range. That is 10 degrees above our average HIGH. Rain chances for today took a big turn yesterday. Not looking nearly as wet for the majority of the day. However, the chance for hit and miss showers is still there for most of the afternoon/evening. So for Bengals fans, maybe bring the poncho just in case, but it certainly isn't looking like a washout. Kickoff temp is way above average at 60°.
Heavy rain moves in tonight and into our Sunday morning. This is more than likely going to be widespread heavy rain that lasts for a few hours. When you wake up tomorrow a lot of the rain is out of here but not all of it. We still have rain chances the entire day and maybe even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Our high tomorrow will be near 60.
Monday looks nice with some sunshine and hitting 50. Tuesday our next front moves in that brings rain followed by very cold air to ring in 2025.
TODAY
Much warmer
PM rain chances
High: 60
TONIGHT
Rain
Heavy at times
Low: 51
SUNDAY
Rain
Warm
High: 59
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports