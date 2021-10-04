More rain expected today, when we'll see the best chance

We are kicking off Monday morning with a cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to low 60s. The morning drive should be dry.

But another chance for rain will develop this afternoon and into this evening as temperatures warm to the mid 70s. But this is a much different rain chance compared to the hours of soaking rain we saw on Sunday. Today's rain activity will be spotty and a lot shorter in duration. We could even hear a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely.

Any rain on the radar will end overnight as we cool to 60. The sky stays mostly cloudy.

Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day and it comes with our lowest rain chance of the work week. We'll end up with a high of 78 with a 20% chance for rain during the day.

But starting Wednesday, rounds of rain are likely to return and last through Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

MONDAY

Cloudy morning

Afternoon showers and storms

High: 74

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain fades

Mostly cloudy

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance

High: 78

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy sky

Slight chance

Low: 62

==========

