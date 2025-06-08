More rain across the Tri-State

A soggy Sunday morning as showers and storms continue to impact the Tri-State.
While there’s no threat of widespread severe weather, use caution as you head out and about, with localized flooding possible in some spots.
Cloudy skies will linger through the afternoon, but rain chances will gradually decrease as conditions improve. Expect a high near 80°.
The Reds game first pitch is at 1:40 p.m. — most of the game looks good, though a shower early remains possible.
One more round of showers and storms is expected on Monday before we dry out with sunshine for much of the week ahead. Showers could begin as early as daybreak Monday, likely impacting the morning commute.
Once this system moves out Monday night, you can look forward to several dry and sunny days midweek, with temperatures climbing into the 80s.
SUNDAY
AM Showers, flooding possible
Isolated rain by afternoon
High: 79
SUNDAY NIGHT
Slight chance
Isolated flooding possible
Low: 62
MONDAY
Scattered showers & Storms
Possibly severe storms
High: 75
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Calm
Low: 60
