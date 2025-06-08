More rain across the Tri-State

A soggy Sunday morning as showers and storms continue to impact the Tri-State.

While there’s no threat of widespread severe weather, use caution as you head out and about, with localized flooding possible in some spots.

Cloudy skies will linger through the afternoon, but rain chances will gradually decrease as conditions improve. Expect a high near 80°.

The Reds game first pitch is at 1:40 p.m. — most of the game looks good, though a shower early remains possible.

One more round of showers and storms is expected on Monday before we dry out with sunshine for much of the week ahead. Showers could begin as early as daybreak Monday, likely impacting the morning commute.

Once this system moves out Monday night, you can look forward to several dry and sunny days midweek, with temperatures climbing into the 80s.

SUNDAY

AM Showers, flooding possible

Isolated rain by afternoon

High: 79

SUNDAY NIGHT

Slight chance

Isolated flooding possible

Low: 62

MONDAY

Scattered showers & Storms

Possibly severe storms

High: 75

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Calm

Low: 60

