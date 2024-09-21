More heat with a few rain chances this weekened

To kick off our Saturday and final full day of summer, it will be another hot one. The morning hours start in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be a few light spotty showers moving through but this won't be much, if any at all for the majority of us.

The afternoon brings back the 90s with mostly sunny skies. This could* be our final 90 of the year as tomorrow we are looking at the upper 80s and then finally getting back to around average for a while next week.

We do finally have some decent rain chances to talk about, though. Starting tomorrow afternoon we could be seeing some showers and downpours fire up thanks to a cold front pushing through. We could potnetially see a few storms/rumbles of thunder with these but overall it's just rain. It will still be a warm one though, we top out in the upper 80s.

Good news? Showers and storms have the chance to stick around for both Monday and Tuesday. Bad news? Bengals host Monday Night Football and as of right now we could see some impacts from Mother Nature. We will keep a close eye on the timing of this over the next 48 hours.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, hot

Slight chance

High: 92

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Warm

Low: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Afternoon showers and storms

High: 87

