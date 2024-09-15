More heat to wrap up the weekend

We are getting closer to Fall but it's certainly not feeling like it. Yesterday we hit 90 for our high and today we could hit it again.

Humidity won't be quite as high as yesterday but it will still be toasty, especially in the sunshine.

WCPO Sunday Forecast



If you are wondering if this is normal, it's not. We should be around 80 for our highs this time of the year and for the next week, we look to be above that.

We should see a few more clouds on Wednesday as a system passes to our east, but locally, it's only clouds in the forecast.

There isn't a single, definitive chance for rain in the 9 day forecast.

TODAY

Sunshine

Hot

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 62

MONDAY

Sunshine

Warm

High: 86

