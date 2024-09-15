Watch Now
More heat to wrap up the weekend

Temperatures stay above average
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Sunday Forecast
Posted

We are getting closer to Fall but it's certainly not feeling like it. Yesterday we hit 90 for our high and today we could hit it again.

Humidity won't be quite as high as yesterday but it will still be toasty, especially in the sunshine.

If you are wondering if this is normal, it's not. We should be around 80 for our highs this time of the year and for the next week, we look to be above that.

We should see a few more clouds on Wednesday as a system passes to our east, but locally, it's only clouds in the forecast.

There isn't a single, definitive chance for rain in the 9 day forecast.

TODAY
Sunshine
Hot
High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Mild
Low: 62

MONDAY
Sunshine
Warm
High: 86

