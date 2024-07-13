More heat and more storm chances

The weekend will be quite similar to what we dealt with yesterday, but it's not looking to be as widespread.

We are starting the morning off warm with temperatures only dropping down to around 70.

We quickly warm through the 70s and 80s and hit the 90 mark for an afternoon high. Because humidity is still prevalent and temps remain hot, isolated showers and downpours will be possible early this afternoon. It's not looking like as good of coverage as yesterday but a few towns will get a quick soaking before the sun comes back out.

Tonight we drop down close to 70 again with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is rinse and repeat but slightly warmer. We hit 92-93 for a high with once again, chances for afternoon downpours.

Monday and Tuesday is when we really ramp things up in the heat department. It will be in the mid 90s but feeling close to 100.

TODAY

Partly cloudy

Pop-up isolated afternoon storms

High: 91

TONIGHT

Few clouds

Muggy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 92

