More heat and humidity for Monday

Our stretch of hot and humid weather continues this week. But if you are looking for cooler air, we have a hopeful prognosis to share for next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny, hot and sticky again. Temperatures start at 70 and warm to 89 degrees. The heat index will be around 92-93 degrees.

Tuesday starts dry with mostly sunny conditions. We'll warm to 92 that afternoon with a heat index of 95. A cold front will move through the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, eventually bringing storm chances in the evening. This doesn't look like it will produce severe storms, but downpours and slow-moving storms are possible. Our best chance for storms is after 5 p.m. and until about 11 p.m.

Wednesday has a small rain chance. But again, the majority of the day will be about the heat and humidity. We'll top out at 88.

So when is the relief coming? A stronger cold front is set to move through the Ohio Valley on Sunday. This would usher in much cooler and drier air for late August standards. This should result in highs near 80 next week, with overnight temperatures dipping into the 50s!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Sticky

Low: 70

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and humid

High: 89

MONDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Patchy river valley fog

Low: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Evening thunderstorms

High: 92

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Partly cloudy

Low: 71

