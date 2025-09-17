More heat and air quality issues arise

Hot and dry weather continues to be the focus for the days ahead, but there is a new element to consider: our air quality.

Temperatures start in the low 60s and upper 50s this morning under a clear sky. We'll warm quickly today thanks to the very dry air that we are still encountering. By noon, we'll warm to 82, and then we top out at 87 degrees around 4 p.m. The sky will be sunny, and you won't notice the humidity yet again.

Here's a look at our evening conditions. Dirt track racing is underway at the Lawrenceburg Speedway tonight!

WCPO Lawrenceburg Speedway Tonight

When it comes to our air quality, advisories are now out for the Cincinnati metro area and all our Indiana counties. This means that pollutants have built up in the dry stretch of weather, and it is impacting the quality of the air we breathe. This is common during hot, dry stretches with low humidity, so expect these advisories to continue for several days.

WCPO Air Quality Alert

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. Temperatures rise to 88 degrees with a light northwest wind.

Friday is basically a repeat, but with a high of 89 degrees. It's definitely going to be a warm start to our Friday night football games.

The big question is, where's the rain? We should enter a weather pattern by the end of the weekend and early next week that brings at least a chance of rain. But a chance doesn't mean that it's something you should bank on for watering the lawn or your plants. There will be isolated showers on Monday and Tuesday. There will be many locations that receive no rainfall at all.

WCPO Isolated showers by Sunday evening

