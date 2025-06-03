More hazy sunshine

It's another day with wildfire smoke from Canada moving across our sky. This means our mostly sunny forecast will look hazy and muted again this afternoon. It's possible that we could see some smoke settling toward the surface later in our eastern locations.

Tuesday's temperatures will be warmer again. Lows start at 60, and we'll warm quickly. By noon, temperatures will rise to 80, and we will max out around 86 degrees this afternoon. Humidity still isn't a problem, so there's no heat index to factor in.

The hazy sky continues tonight as temperatures cool to 67 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast will continue to be hazy and warm. Temperatures will rise to 87 degrees in the afternoon. We'll also see slowly rising humidity. It's late in the day that showers and storms will develop to the west. A few stronger storms will be possible to the west, but this is a low-end threat for severe weather.

Better storm chances are in for Thursday and Friday.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Hazy, smoky sky

Warmer

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warmer

Low: 67

WEDNESDAY

Hazy sky, warmer

Humidity rising

High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Clouds build

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

